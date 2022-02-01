These shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February

FILE- This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix posted sharply higher third-quarter earnings Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, thanks to a stronger slate of titles, including “Squid Game,” the dystopian survival drama from South Korea that the company says became its biggest-ever TV show. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(ABC4) – It’s the first of the month and many of us are already looking forward to the brand new movies and shows that are coming to Netflix.

There’s a ton of Netflix originals that will be debuting this month, but also some older flicks that we may have forgot about over the years.

Here is a list of all the shows and movies coming to Netflix in February: