The most popular baby names of 2020 released: Did yours make the list?

(ABC4) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when most of us were spending more time at home, some speculated the U.S. would see a baby boom.

While the COVID-19 baby boom appears to be a baby bust, according to the Associated Press, thousands of newborns were welcomed into the world last year.

Among them, we now know the most popular baby names, thanks the Social Security Administration, which recently released the top baby names of 2020.

From 2019 to 2020, the top three names for both boys and girls remained the same. Only two names changed from the two top 10 lists combined – Henry and Alexander replaced Mason and Ethan on the boys’ list.

Before 2020, the last time Henry made the top 10 was 1910.

Here are the top 10 baby names for boys and girls in 2020:

Rank Boys Girls 1 Liam Olivia 2 Noah Emma 3 Oliver Ava 4 Elijah Charlotte 5 William Sophia 6 James Amelia 7 Benjamin Isabella 8 Lucas Mia 9 Henry Evelyn 10 Alexander Harper

In addition to the top 10 names, the Social Security Administration provided a list of the fastest-rising boys and girls’ names in 2020. They say pop culture has an effect on these naming trends.

Boys Girls 1. Zyair 1. Avayah 2. Jaxtyn 2. Denisse 3. Jakobe 3. Jianna 4. Kylo 4. Capri 5. Aziel 5. Rosalia

Since 1997, the agency has compiled these lists, with the names dating back to 1880.

You can find the entire list, and find out how popular your name is, on the Social Security Administration’s website.