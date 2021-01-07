The most dramatic bobbleheads ever featuring host of ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ released

(ABC4) – The most dramatic bobbleheads ever has been released.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled two officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead of Chris Harrison, the host of ABC’s hit romance/reality shows “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

The first bobblehead features Harrison standing on a rose-shaped base holding a removable rose that can be replaced with a real rose.

The second bobblehead features Harrison sitting on a chair next to a bouquet of roses and a group of candles that light up.

These bobbleheads are being produced and sold exclusively by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Harrison.

The Wisconsin-based hall of fame and museum is also behind the ‘Mike Pence Fly’ and Dr. Anthony Fauci bobbleheads released in 2020.

To purchase these bobbleheads, visit the Museum’s online store.

Harrison has hosted “The Bachelor” since its debut in 2002 along with its spin-offs “The Bachelorette” (since 2003), “Bachelor Pad” (2010-12), “Bachelor in Paradise” (since 2014), “Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise” (2015) “Bachelor Live” (2016), “The Bachelor Winter Games” (2018), and “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” (2020).

In 2015, the 49-year-old Dallas native took on hosting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” through 2019, receiving Emmy nominations as Best Game Show Host in 2018 and 2019.

A former college soccer player who began his career as a sports reporter, Harrison also co-hosted ABC’s live coverage of “The Miss America Pageant” from 2011-17. Additional credits include hosting the “Emmys Red Carpet Live” and the “American Music Awards Red Carpet.” Harrison has written a book, a suspenseful novel entitled “The Perfect Letter,” published by Harper Collins in May 2015. He recently partnered with Seagram’s Escapes to launch a new Tropical Rosé flavor.

When asked about getting his own bobbleheads Chris says, “I feel like I’ve finally made it by having a Bobblehead. These are so fun and the perfect addition to any dramatic event.”

“Chris Harrison has become one of the most beloved hosts on television and we think these bobbleheads will be a huge hit with Bachelor Nation,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar says. “We’re excited to be collaborating with Chris on these unique bobbleheads that will become the centerpieces of watch parties across the globe.”