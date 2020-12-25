The Miracle on 22nd St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- ‘Tis the time of the season for miracles. And you don’t have to look too far to find them.
We discovered one at the Safe House Ministries in Columbus.
News 3’s Phil Scoggins tells us about “The Miracle on 22nd Street.”
- DEVELOPING: Fatal crash near Mountain View Corridor, crews on scene, intersection closed
- Utah Department of Corrections reports a 12th inmate death from COVID-19
- PHOTOS: Large ‘intentional’ explosion in downtown Nashville
- Newsfeed Now: Christmas Day Edition
- Which major stores, restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day?