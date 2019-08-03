The Latest: Groups wanting tougher laws on guns march

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke speaks during a public employees union candidate forum Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an El Paso shopping complex (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

Several hundred volunteers for groups seeking tougher laws on guns marched on the White House and the Capitol in a demonstration at least partly inspired by the shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, told The Associated Press that volunteers from her group and Students Demand Action marched Saturday to make a point to federal lawmakers. The groups, wearing their traditional red T-shirts, are pushing for Senate action on a background checks bill for people wanting to buy a gun that passed the House earlier this year.

Amber Gustafson, a volunteer leader for the Moms group, said they were already at a national meeting in Washington when they heard about El Paso. They decided to take their protest to the White House.

Gustafson said they work with groups at all levels of government, but “we need a federal remedy.”

___

10:30 p.m.

El Paso resident Leta Jamrowski learned Saturday afternoon that her 25-year-old sister, Jordan Anchondo, was shot to death at Walmart while shopping for back-to-school supplies.

The 19-year-old Jamrowski said Anchondo, a mother of three, likely was trying to shield her 2-month-old son and fell on him as she was shot. She said the boy suffered broken bones and is being treated at an El Paso hospital.

Jamrowski said the child “pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

Jamrowski paced inside a waiting room at the hospital awaiting word of both her nephew’s condition and whether her brother-in-law, Andre Anchondo, survived the attack at a busy El Paso shopping area.

Twenty-people were killed and 26 others injured. The suspect has been arrested.

___

9:55 p.m.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo has confirmed police are investigating whether a racist screed posted online shortly before a shooting that killed 20 people in a busy shopping area was written by the suspect.

In it, the writer expresses concern that an influx of Hispanics into the United States will replace aging white voters, potentially turning Texas blue in upcoming elections and swinging the White House to the Democrats.

The writer is also critical of Republicans for what he described as close ties to corporations and degradation of the environment. Though a Twitter account that appears to belong to Patrick Crusius included pro-Donald Trump posts praising the border wall plan, the writer of the online document says his views on race predated Trump’s campaign.

Though the writer denied he was a white supremacist, the document says “race mixing” is destroying the nation and recommends dividing the United States into territorial enclaves determined by race.

The area where the shooting occurred is about 5 miles from the main border checkpoint with Ciudad Juárez, and the mayor said that tens of thousands of Mexicans legally cross the border each day to work and shop in El Paso.

___

7:35 p.m.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says three Mexicans have been killed in the shooting in the border city of El Paso, Texas.

He tweeted Saturday that he sends “condolences to the families of the victims, both American and Mexican.”

El Paso is home to many Mexicans and sits directly across the border from Ciudad Juarez in the northern state of Chihuahua.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says six Mexicans were wounded in the shooting. He identified three as 45-year-old Mario de Alba Montes, 44-year-old Olivia Mariscal Rodríguez and 10-year-old Erika de Alba Mariscal. Ebrard says the man and woman are from Chihuahua and all three are being treated at an El Paso hospital.

He says the other three wounded Mexicans were two men and a woman from Torreón, in Coahuila state, and Ciudad Juarez. Their names weren’t given.

___

7:10 p.m.

Police in Texas have blocked streets near a home associated with the El Paso shooting suspect.

More than a dozen members of law enforcement could be seen outside the residence Saturday evening in Allen, including agents from the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A woman answered the door at the gray stone house after a group of officers knocked. They appeared to speak with her briefly and then she closed the door. A short time later, the door reopened and officers entered.

Allen, located 20 miles north of Dallas, is an affluent community of about 100,000.

Alice Baland, who lives four houses down, said a retired couple lives at the home associated with the suspect. She described them as sweet people who regularly attend church.

Two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity identified the suspect taken into custody as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

Officials say 20 people were killed and another 26 injured in a shooting Saturday in a busy shopping area in El Paso.

___

7 p.m.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen says authorities are investigating a hate crime as among the possible motives in the shopping complex shooting that left 20 people dead and 26 more wounded.

The chief says authorities are looking into an online writing that indicated a potential connection to a hate crime to determine if it belonged to the suspected gunman.

Law enforcement officials have said a 21-year-old Dallas-area man named Patrick Crusius is in custody in the shooting. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press about his identity on condition of anonymity.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday’s attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

___

6:40 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and El Paso police say 20 people have been killed and 26 others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso shopping center.

Law enforcement officials have said a 21-year-old Dallas-area man named Patrick Crusius is in custody in the shooting. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday’s attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

___

5:10 p.m.

A law enforcement official says at least 15 people were killed in the attack at an El Paso shopping center and that the suspect who was taken into custody is a 21-year-old Dallas-area man named Patrick Crusius.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official also stresses that the death count is preliminary and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday’s attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, though they say the mall had also been “secured.”

El Paso hospital say they are treating 22 victims, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

—Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Orlando, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

5 p.m.

Authorities say the Walmart in El Paso where a gunman opened fire was packed with back-to-school shoppers.

Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference that anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 shoppers and about 100 employees were at the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall when Saturday’s attack happened.

Gomez says most of the victims appear to have been at the Walmart, though he also says police had “secured” the mall. He says a man in his 20s was taken into custody and that law enforcement didn’t fire a single shot. He did not name the suspected gunman or say how many people were killed or wounded.

El Paso hospitals say they are treating 22 victims of the attack. At least one victim died at one of the hospitals.

___

4:20 p.m.

A police official says he believes most of the El Paso attack victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference about five hours after the first reports emerged of a shooting near the mall that investigators believe a white man in his 20s was the only gunman involved and that he was taken into custody.

Gomez didn’t name the suspected gunman or say how many people were killed and wounded in the attack, though he said at least one person is dead. He also wouldn’t speculate as to the motive for the attack. He said the gunman used some type of rifle.

El Paso hospitals say they are treating 22 victims, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

___

4:10 p.m.

Hospitals say they are treating 22 victims of the mass shooting at an El Paso shopping complex, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

The Del Sol Medical Center is treating 11 patients, the University Medical Center of El Paso is treating nine, the El Paso Children’s Hospital is treating two.

Ryan Mielke (MIL’-kee), a UMC spokesman, says one patient died at the hospital.

Authorities say a gunman opened fire at or near the Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday that multiple people were killed and wounded, though they didn’t say how many.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

___

3:50 p.m.

A Walmart official says the company is trying to determine if there was gunfire inside one of its stores during a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the company is “in shock” over the news of Saturday’s attack. Authorities say a gunman killed and wounded multiple people at or near the Cielo Vista Mall, though they haven’t said how many.

A Walmart is located near the mall, as well as a Sam’s Club warehouse store, which is owned by Walmart Inc. Hargrove says the company is working closely with law enforcement.

Cielo Vista Mall, which is owned by mall operator Simon Property Group Inc., said in a statement that the attack is a police matter and it referred questions to the police department.

___

3:30 p.m.

A University Medical Center of El Paso official says one of 12 people who were rushed to the hospital after the attack at a shopping complex has died.

Ryan Mielke (MIL’-kee), a hospital spokesman, says all of the victims suffered traumatic injuries in Saturday’s attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall. He declined to provide additional details about the victims, including the one who died.

Mielke says two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the medical center before being transferred to the neighboring El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Authorities say multiple people were killed in the attack, but they haven’t said how many were killed or wounded. They say they believe it was carried out by a single male suspect who has been taken into custody.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “Reports are very bad, many killed.”

___

3 p.m.

Authorities believe a deadly attack at or near a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, was carried out by a single gunman who is in custody.

Police spokesman Robert Gomez says investigators are still trying to determine what happened during Saturday’s attack. He says multiple people were shot, but he didn’t say how many.

City officials have said there were multiple people killed, but they didn’t say how many.

State Rep. Cesar Blanco said on MSNBC that he had received reports that at least 18 people had been shot.

NBC News reports that a University Medical Center of El Paso official said it had received at least 10 seriously injured victims and that victims had also been taken to other hospitals.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

___

2:30 p.m.

Presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke says he’s distraught by the news of a mass-shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

An emotional O’Rourke told reporters on Saturday in Las Vegas that he had spoken by phone to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, the city’s sheriff and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar. He says they were still learning details about the attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall. Police say multiple people were killed and a male suspect was taken into custody.

O’Rourke said he planned to return home immediately to be with his family. He asked “for everyone’s strength for El Paso right now. Everyone’s resolve to make sure that this does not continue to happen in this country.”

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

___

2:20 p.m.

Authorities say multiple people were shot and killed and a suspect was taken into custody in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.

Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters Saturday that the attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall had ended. He didn’t say how many people were wounded or killed, but NBC News reports that a University Medical Center of El Paso official said it had received at least 10 seriously injured victims and that some victims were taken to other hospitals.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and has spoken to Attorney General William Barr and Gov. Greg Abbott.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

___

2 p.m.

Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and that suspects have been taken into custody. She didn’t say how many victims there were.

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area.

Authorities haven’t given any information about possible shooting victims.

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

___

1:20 p.m.

Police in El Paso, Texas, say they’ve received reports of multiple shooters at a shopping complex and are urging the public to stay away from the area.

The police department tweeted Saturday that officers are at the Cielo Vista Mall area and that it is still an active shooter scene.

Authorities haven’t given any information about possible shooting victims.

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

___

12:45 p.m.

Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Police didn’t immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody.

Further details weren’t immediately available.