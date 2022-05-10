(ABC4) – On Capitol Hill, the safety of Supreme Court Justices is a top priority.

As abortion rights protests grow outside court members’ homes, the Senate has passed a new measure to step up their security.

The move comes after last week’s leak of the court’s draft opinion indicating Roe v. Wade could soon be overturned.

The White House is now warning that abortion rights face an uncertain future.

The Senate is now preparing for a vote as soon as Wednesday to codify abortion rights into federal law.