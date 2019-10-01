The Latest: Dallas jury convicts ex-cop in neighbor’s death

Assistant District Attorney Jason Hermus waves a photo of Botham Jean at the jury as he presents his closing arguments in Amber Guyger’s murder trial in the 204th District Court at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Monday, September 30, 2019. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Dallas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbor inside his apartment (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A white former Dallas police officer has been found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of her unarmed, black neighbor in his apartment.

A jury convicted Amber Guyger Tuesday in the killing of Botham Jean in September 2018.

Guyger was off-duty but still in uniform after a long shift when she shot the 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia.

At trial, Guyger apologized for killing Jean and said she feared for her life upon finding the door unlocked of what she thought was her apartment.

Guyger’s lawyers called the shooting a “tragic, but innocent” mistake.

Prosecutors questioned how Guyger missed numerous signs that she was at the wrong apartment.

Jean was unarmed and had been eating ice cream before Guyger entered his apartment.

___

10:10 a.m.

Attorneys for the family of a man who was fatally shot in his apartment by a Dallas police officer say the jury at the officer’s murder trial asked about the castle doctrine defense presented in the case.

The doctrine enshrined in Texas law gives a resident the right to use deadly force to defend themselves or their home if they reasonably believe that it’s immediately necessary.

Amber Guyger testified that she thought she was in her own apartment when she killed Botham Jean in his home in September 2018.

The jurors also had questions about the definition of manslaughter.

Daryl Washington, an attorney for Jean’s family, said Tuesday that the judge told the jurors to rely on the guidance they were given Monday after closing arguments.

___

9:15 a.m.

A jury has resumed deliberations in the murder trial of a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her neighbor in his apartment.

Amber Guyger is charged in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean.

The jury can convict Guyger of murder, manslaughter or can choose to acquit. Jurors deliberated for a couple of hours Monday afternoon and resumed deliberations Tuesday morning.

Guyger testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was an intruder. The 31-year-old Guyger has said she feared for her life.

Prosecutors say it’s absurd Guyger didn’t pick up on clues that she was at the wrong apartment.

Guyger was charged with murder then fired from the force.