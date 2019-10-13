The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rededicates Raleigh North Carolina Temple

RALEIGH, North Carolina (ABC4 News) – Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can start attending the rededicated Raleigh North Carolina Temple on October 22, according to a press release from the church.

President Russell M. Ballard, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, rededicated the temple on Sunday.

The Raleigh North Carolina Temple was dedicated on December 18, 1999 by Gordon B. Hinckley, the president of the church at that time. It was the 68th operating temple in the world for the Church when it was dedicated.

The Church currently has 217 operating temples, and President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of 8 new temples at general conference on October 5, 2019.

