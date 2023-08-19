Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The president of the North America West Area for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elder Mark A. Bragg is visiting Maui amid the most deadly wildfire disaster in recent history.

Elder Bragg reportedly told Latter-day Saints who evacuated from this month’s wildfires that Church leaders are praying daily for them. “Elder Bragg opened his remarks by expressing love sent from the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles,” the Church stated.

The wildfires killed more than 110 people and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, according to the Associated Press. Church officials confirmed that five Latter-day Saints were killed in the disaster. Four them belonged to the same family.

The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Hawaii National Guard is involved in the recovery process and is currently assessing damage throughout the island. The deadly wildfires swept through Maui with alarming speed, reducing hundreds of homes to ash.

Church officials also said they are providing basic needs and temporary shelter to those affected by the wildfires. The Church has reportedly provided two meetinghouses as shelters while two others, located in the fire zones in Lahaina, are undamaged and also serving as shelters.

“Latter-day Saints throughout the world are aware of their struggles,” the Church stated.

If you would like to help in the relief, ABC4 Utah and its parent company Nexstar has partnered up with the American Red Cross — you can donate directly toward those impacted by the tragedy here.