HOUSTON (NewsNation) — Two teachers in the Houston area were reportedly fired this month for attending a drag show, the Chron in Houston reported.

Kristi Maris and her co-worker attended a drag show at Hamburger Mary’s in downtown Houston. Maris shared photos on Facebook with the caption, “This was such a blast!” according to the Chron reporting.

Maris later received a call from First Baptist Academy, the school at which she had taught for 19 years, and was reportedly fired.

“I feel like we were treated like criminals,” Maris reportedly told a local ABC station.

When asked about the firing, the school responded that employees “will act in a godly and moral fashion at work, on Facebook and in my community,” ABC 13 reported.

Maris reportedly said she didn’t think a drag show violated the school guidelines.

“They’re entertainers. I would’ve never thought in a million years that this would happen. Never. We were in disbelief. We still are. We were heartbroken. We had relationships with parents and the kids, and I didn’t even get to say goodbye to a lot of the kids,” Maris told ABC 13.