Texas man found dead in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. (ABC4) – A missing Texas man has been found dead in Grand Teton National Park following an “intensive” four-day search.

On October 21, an individual called park law enforcement expressing concerns about 26-year-old Jared Hembree’s welfare after an interaction with him outside of the park’s eastern boundary. Hembree’s vehicle was found unattended at the Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of the park.

For the next four days, over eighty members searched for Hembree. This included Grand Teton park staff, members of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue, Civil Air Patrol, and Wyoming Highway Patrol. Search and rescue dog teams and horse teams were also involved.

Authorities say Hembree’s body was found near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park. Rangers have recovered his remains while the National Park Service and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what happened.

This is the third major search effort authorities in and around Teton County have been involved in over the last few weeks. Many of the same agencies assisted in finding the body of Gabby Petito in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, along the border of Grand Teton National Park. Those same volunteers helped find the body of another missing Texas man, Robert Lowery, in Teton County late last month. The coverage of the Petito case is credited for rescuers finding Lowery.