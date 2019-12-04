Texas man dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights

Photo: NBC5 via the

RHOME, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man died Saturday after he fell while hanging Christmas lights at a client’s home.

According to our sister station NBC5, Felipe Gallegos, 39, and his wife own a business of hanging Christmas lights and washing windows.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Gallegos suffered a skull and chest fracture from the fall.

He leaves behind his wife and one son.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: