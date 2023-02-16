(ABC4) — Tesla recalled over 350,000 on Thursday due to concerns about full self-driving safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, cars with the Full-Beta-Self Driving software or cars with the option of installing it were recalled.

On NHTSA’s website, they listed three recalls on Tesla Model 3 2023, including a recall titled, Full Self-Driving Software May Cause Crash. “FSD Beta software that allows a vehicle to exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash,” the website states.

Tesla said they will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge to remedy this recall. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by April 15, 2023. Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-23-00-001.

But, according to Tesla owners, this isn’t the only concern they’ve had with Tesla, whether full self-driving mode or autonomous. In one complaint listed on NHTSA’s website on Jan. 29, the user said while exiting a hospital parking deck, after driving for approximately 15 to 20 seconds, the car began to accelerate to an “uncontrollable rate of speed on its own.”

They said the Tesla then crashed into a parked car which was pushed into two other parked cars. The user reported they have “a fear to drive again, as the car seemed to have a mind of its own.”

In another complaint, a driver said her brand new Tesla with 108 miles on it began shaking violently and shut down completely in the middle of the road. She said luckily she wasn’t on the highway so she wasn’t injured.

“This Tesla Model 3 was very unsafe and the cause of what happened to me should be investigated so other people do not get injured or lose their life,” the complaint said.

In another complaint posted on Feb. 10, a person who owned the 2023 Tesla Model 3 stated that while at a red light with the autonomous self-driving feature activated, their Tesla inadvertently accelerated when the vehicle in front made a right turn while the light was red.

In several other complaints, the Tesla Model 3, 2023 has reportedly had phantom braking problems. According to one Tesla owner in a complaint listed Feb. 12,

“Multiple times on the highway, the car would slam the brakes for no reason in autopilot mode, reducing the speed significantly. In all cases, it reduced the speed from around 70 mph to 40 mph.”

To read more complaints, or look into the recalls go to NHTSA’s website, or contact Tesla customer service. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-23-00-001.