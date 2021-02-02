‘Tendies aren’t for the elite’: Popeyes offering free chicken tenders thanks to GameStop buzz

UTAH (ABC4) – Enjoy Popeyes chicken tenders? Now is your chance to some free.

With their new #Tendies4Yall promotion, Popeyes is offering a free 3-piece order of tenders.

The promo is all thanks to the continuing buzz surrounding GameStop stock.

“Tendies aren’t for the elite few,” Popeyes says in a tweet. “They’re for everyone.”

To get your free tendies, Popeyes says you need to make a minimum $5 puchase on its app or website using one of these promo codes: $GME, $AMC, $BB, or $NOK.

Each of those codes represents a company young investors are purchasing stock in, causing a whirlwind on Wall Street – GameStop, AMC Theatres, Blackberry, and Nokia.

When activating the offer, Popeyes says to click the ‘Tendies’ tile on the app and enter one of the above promo codes.

Stock trading of GameStop was recently restricted by Robinhood, causing politicians to demand answers.