Teens arrested in Utah plead ‘not guilty’ in killing of girl’s father

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two teenagers accused of murdering one of their fathers both entered not guilty pleas during a Friday morning arraignment in Clark County District Court.

Sierra Halseth, 16, and Aaron Guerrero, 18, are facing charges in the death of Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father.

VIDEO EVIDENCE: Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero posted a disturbing video talking about a murder.

The two are accused of stabbing Halseth to death and then attempting to dismember and burn his body. He was discovered on April 9 and the two teens were arrested four days later in Utah. Police said they had planned to run away because their parents didn’t want them to see each other.

According to an autopsy report for Daniel Halseth, he had 70 stab and cut wounds.

Halseth and Guerrero are facing charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Their next court date is Aug. 20, 2021.