HASLET, TX. (KTAL/KMSS/CNN Newsource) – A fallen soldier is being honored in Texas in a very unique way.

A teen says he mowed the lawn to resemble the American flag to remember his friend Kevin Christian.

Cameron James says he knew Christian through the Boy Scouts of America.

James says it took him about four hours to make the flag.

He put the mower on different settings and used a weed eater to finish the job.

