Tech company CEO among those arrested at U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WGN) – Two men from the Chicago suburbs were among those arrested amidst the chaos at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Brad Rukstales, CEO of tech company Cogensia, was one of the people arrested by police after entering the Capitol building.

No one answered the door at Rukstales’ home on Thursday. Several neighbors declined to speak on camera, but one told WGN News Rukstales had a Trump campaign sign in his yard recently.

Campaign finance records shows Rukstales made several donations to Trump’s campaign.

Rukstales holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and is an expert in data-driven marketing strategies, according to Congensia’s web site. His bio was removed from the site Thursday afternoon.

“Brad Rukstales, as an employee of Cogensia, was acting as an individual during his arrest, nothing related to Cogensia. We’re currently taking the situation seriously, and we’re working with our attorneys and we’re investigating it, and he’s currently on an indefinite leave of absence from the company,” a Cogensia spokesperson said.

Another suburban Chicago man was arrested in the aftermath of the storming the Capitol.

Police said 48-year-old tattoo artist David Fitzgerald, from Roselle, was also arrested. He posted on his Facebook last night that he was under arrest and to “tell my wife.”

Fitzgerald has been charged with unlawful entry and breaking curfew at the Capitol.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police stand as supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, members of the National Guard stand behind newly placed fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington. Far-right social media users for weeks openly hinted in widely shared posts that chaos would erupt at the U.S. Capitol while Congress convened to certify the election results. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)



Members of the DC National Guard walk past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 7, 2020, one day after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Other Chicago area residents who took part in the chaos are suffering the consequences.

No charges have been filed yet against Chicago real estate agent Libby Andrews, who posted a selfie saying “stormed the Capitol.” On Thursday, her employer, At-Properties, fired her.

The FBI is now asking the public for tips, information and videos that will help them identify people involved in the insurrection at the Capitol.

On Thursday night, Brad Rukstales apologized and issued the following statement.