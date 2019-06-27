Target offers popular teacher discount again

(CNN)– Attention, teachers! Target wants to help you stretch that budget by bringing back a popular discount just for our awesome educators.

Target is giving educators 15% off school supplies, clothes, and other essentials they need to get the new school year off to the right start. The deal begins on July 13th and is only good until July 20th.

All you have to do is enter your teacher I.D. to get the coupon, which you can use online or in store. For more information, check out Target’s special Teacher Prep Event page here.

What others are clicking on: