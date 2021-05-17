Target relaxes mask requirement

(ABC4) – Another major retailer has dropped its mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals.

In a statement shared with ABC4, a Target spokesperson says face coverings are no longer needed if you are fully vaccinated:

The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time. Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores. Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations for guests and team members. We’re also providing paid time to U.S. hourly team members when they get their vaccines and free Lyft rides, up to $15 each way, for our team to get to and from their appointments.

Last week, following the CDC’s announcement, Target confirmed in a statement to ABC4 that it would “continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review updated guidance from the CDC and re-evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests.”

Target joins other major retailers like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Trader Joe’s, and, in Utah, Harmons in dropping mask requirements for vaccinated customers and employees.

Many retailers and restaurants are continuing to require face coverings, whether you’re fully vaccinated or not. That includes Kroger, CVS, and Home Depot, to name a few.