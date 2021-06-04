Target Deal Days return, no membership needed

A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store July 18, 2006. in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – One national retailer is ready to compete with Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon recently announced its two-day shopping event will span June 21-22 and feature over 2 million deals for Prime members.

But before Amazon Prime Day kicks off, Target will start its biggest digital sale of the summer – Target Deal Days.

The company says the deals will span three full days – June 20-22 – online at Target.com, no membership need. This year, food and beverage options will be covered in the deals for the first time.

While the deals are available to online shopping, you can pick up your order on the same day in-store or delivered with Target’s Drive Up or Order Pickup.

Target explains new deals will be added each day of the sale. You can find out more here.