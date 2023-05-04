BOISE, Idaho (ABC4) — Tammy Daybell, the former wife of Chad, would be celebrating her 53rd birthday Thursday. However, Tammy’s life was cut short when she was killed on Oct. 19, 2019.

Her life and death have been subjects of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial. This included that she received an email from Lori’s husband before his death, pink foam at the mouth when she died, and that Chad claimed Tammy was possessed.

However, Tammy’s family is inviting people to honor the mother of five through the Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation.

The Foundation was established on the first anniversary of Tammy’s passing to honor her life and legacy. Tammy was an elementary school librarian, an author, and a publisher. The foundation assists libraries and literacy programs in Utah and Idaho.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Tammy was dedicated to helping children love to read, and to getting as many books as she could into the hands of the children around her,” the foundation website stated.

East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton spoke with Tammy’s niece, Brooke Douglas Unti, who serves as the foundation’s media director. She explained that this foundation was built to help honor who Tammy was.

“We’ve wanted so badly to help, to do something to make things right,” Unti said. “And it’s been healing, it’s been a balm to be able to focus on that and pour all our energy, love, and hearts into something [Tammy] would have loved.”

On May 4, to celebrate Tammy’s life, Unti said they would be doing micro-donations blasts to try to help several organizations, teachers, librarians, etc. She said they are hoping to be able to impact a large number of people through this.

Unti said that through this foundation, her family has only grown closer than they’ve ever been before. She said this is the silver lining in this horrible situation. She said the foundation, which is aimed to help society through literacy, will continue even after Tammy’s birthday. You can donate online through the foundation’s website.