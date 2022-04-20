(ABC4) – Taco Bell has been rated the number one 4/20 food, according to data from Twitter.

The Taco Bell Brand took the number one spot, ahead of Chipotle, Pizza Hut, Doritos, Popeye’s, Cheetos, McDonald’s, and Oreo, according to the data.

The geotagged twitter data is collected by tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about food brands associated with cannabis use.

For example, the data is compiled by tracking food brands in any tweets that mention #420, #420day, #munchies, #cannabis, #marijuana, #happy420, “4/20,” “smoke weed,” etc.

Taco Bell was the top food brand mentioned in 17 different states.

The data was compiled by Smoked Meat Sunday, using trends software with direct access to twitter data. They do food based trends maps every month.

So go ahead and grab a quesadilla or some crunchy tacos, you’re not the only one!

For more information geotagged twitter data, click here.