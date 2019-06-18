Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today!

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell is starting delivery service on Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in certain markets in a partnership with the startup delivery company DoorDash. Delivery will be available initially in more than 90 cities and more […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Taco Tuesday anyone?

Stop by Taco Bell and pick up your free Doritos Locos Taco!

The popular Mexican food chain is holding their “NBA Steal A Taco” giveaway, and you can get a free taco at participating locations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. or order it anytime Tuesday on the website or through the Taco Bell app.

Best of all, there’s no purchase necessary to get your free taco.

The promotion is being offered to celebrate the Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

They ‘stole’ a game on the road.

The Raptors, however, went on to win the NBA championship in Game 6.

