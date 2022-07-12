(ABC4) – Taco Bell has brought back the Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos for a limited time.

The Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos come in two types:

Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle: A flour tortilla filled with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and creamy chipotle sauce.

A flour tortilla filled with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and creamy chipotle sauce. Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch: A flour tortilla filled with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and avocado ranch sauce.

The exclusive tacos are also offered in a Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco Deluxe Box, which includes a Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco of your choosing, of course, a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a Medium Fountain Drink.