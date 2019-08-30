Survey finds 20% of public schools give less than 20 minutes to eat

(WTNH) – As kids head back to school, there’s growing concern they may not have enough time to eat lunch.
A recent survey finds more than 20 percent of public schools are giving children less than 20 minutes to eat. Some parents have started a petition to give them more time.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending students have at least 20 minutes of seated time to eat. Not having enough time to eat lunch can cause less ability to focus, lower energy levels, and less impulse control.
