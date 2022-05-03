PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sundance Institute has announced that the 2023 Sundance Film Festival will take place as a hybrid festival in Park City and Salt Lake City.

The 2023 film festival is set to take place from January 19 through January 29, 2023, a press release states.

“We can’t wait to return to our home in Park City and present exciting new work from around the world live and in person,” said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson. “We also have two years of digital exhibition and participation under our collective belt, and are returning to the excitement and immediacy of live events while retaining a powerful online offering.”

Sundance said the 2023 program — which includes world-premiere feature films, short films, episodic work, and a full New Frontier program — is slated to be larger than those that were presented digitally in the past two years.

Organizers say pass and package information for both online and in-person participation will be shared closer to the festival — along with detailed health safety and vaccination guidance.

Here are the deadlines for film submissions: