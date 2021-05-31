Subpoena against reporter withdrawn in Daybell case

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – The subpoena that called for a reporter who has extensively covered the Daybell case in Idaho to testify has been withdrawn.

According to East Idaho News, the subpoena filed against its own Nate Eaton was dropped by the defense attorney representing Chad Daybell.

Since the subpoena was filed in early May, new charges have been filed against Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow.

The couple has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges for the deaths of Tammy Daybell (Chad’s former wife) and Vallow’s two children, whose bodies were found in the backyard of Daybell’s home in June 2020 after they disappeared in 2019.

Vallow was recently found not competent to stand trial, but Arizona investigators are hoping to file new charges against her for the death of her former husband, Charles.

East Idaho News reports its policy prevents reporters from actively being involved in any judicial proceedings related to a story they are covering, prompting the company to retain a Utah lawyer, Jeffrey Hunt.

“It is an extraordinary case and that’s why we need to protect the press so it can continue to do its job,” Attorney Jeffery Hunt told ABC4 after Eaton was subpoenaed.

While Vallow was found unfit for trial, Daybell is scheduled to appear on June 9.