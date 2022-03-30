(ABC4) – Unilever United States is voluntarily recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants following an internal review that showed slightly elevated levels of benzene in some product samples.

The following lots of the products are being recalled as of Wednesday, according to the Food and Drug Administration:

UPC Description Size 079400751508; 079400784902 Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder 4 oz.;

6 oz. 079400785503 Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh 6 oz.

The review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. All products with an expiration date through September 2023 are a part of the recall.

The Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant product line was discontinued in October 2021 for business reasons. The affected products were in limited distribution at U.S. retail stores and online. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves.

Unilever will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall. Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant products.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin; it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders that can be life-threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment.

Humans around the world have daily exposure to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.