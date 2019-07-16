Study shows gun control is tied to fewer child deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Gun deaths in the U.S. are at an all-time high.

But a new study says in states with stricter laws, fewer American children die by firearms.

The study looked at deaths between 2011 and 2015, comparing gun laws state-by-state. Researchers say states with universal background checks had a death rate of nearly four children per every 100,000 kids.

In states without those kinds of laws, the child death rate was nearly six per 100,000 children.

The study was published Monday in the Journal Pediatrics.