Steve Irwin's daughter, Bindi Irwin, posted a tribute to her father for what would have been his 61st birthday Tuesday, Feb. 22, on her social media.

“Happy Birthday, Dad. Thank you for instilling a love for all species, courage to follow my heart, and determination to make a difference in the world for wildlife and wild places,” Bindi Irwin said in an Instagram post. “Your legacy lives on and the world is forever changed because of your dedication to conservation. Mum, Robert, and I love and miss you so much.”

Steve Irwin, the host of The Crocodile Hunter, died in September 2006 when he was pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary called Ocean’s Deadliest near the Great Barrier Reef, according to Britannica.

His daughter, Bindi Irwin, followed in the footsteps of her father and works with her mother at the Wildlife Warriors, a nonprofit her parents, Terri and Steve Irwin created, in Australia in 2002 to “conserve wildlife and wild places,” her Instagram page said.

She has also, with the help of her mom Terri Irwin, opened The Crocodile Hunter Lodge, a lodge you can rent to sleep in near the Australia Zoo, and it comes with unlimited free entry to the zoo. You can visit their website to book an adventure to the zoo. Here are some of ABC4’s favorite Steve Irwin quotes from his show, listed on Goodreads.

“Crocodiles are easy. They try to kill and eat you. People are harder. Sometimes they pretend to be your friend first,” Steve Irwin said.

Steve Irwin was always encouraging his fans to make something of themselves, and this quote from Irwin emphasizes it.

“I have a message for my fans. Whatever you want to do in this world, it is achievable,” Steve Irwin said. “The most important thing that I’ve found, that perhaps you could use, is to be passionate and enthusiastic in the direction that you choose in life, and you’ll be a winner.”

Because Steve Irwin’s message was about conservation and wildlife, he said, “We don’t own the planet Earth, we belong to it. And we must share it with our wildlife.”

Celebrate Steve Irwin’s birthday by giving some love to the planet and wildlife today.