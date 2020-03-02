Stepmother arrested on murder charges in disappearance of Colorado boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who she reported missing from their Fountain-area home on January 27, was arrested for murder in South Carolina on Monday.

In a press conference, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced that Stauch’s charges include first-degree murder of a child under 12, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased body, and tampering with evidence.

Stauch will be held without bond in South Carolina until authorities are able to extradite her back to Colorado Springs.

Gannon’s birth mother and father are hear standing behind law enforcement pic.twitter.com/hVVYRRJR6F — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) March 2, 2020

Since Gannon’s disappearance in late January, the sheriff’s office has received hundreds of tips. They’ve searched multiple locations across El Paso County during the monthlong investigation. Most recently, investigators were spotted in the area of Highway 105 and Highway 83 on Saturday.

“We do not believe Gannon is alive,” said an El Paso County Sheriff’s Detecive during Monday’s press conference. He also noted no body has been found.

“There is no way to express the depths of our sympathy and our hearts break for you,” said Sheriff Elder on Monday, promising the boy’s family, standing just behind the podium, that the investigation had just begun.

Gannon’s biological mother, Landen Hiott, also spoke, struggling at times to control her emotions.

“Gannon is still with us” “He’s not only my hero, he’s the world’s hero” says his mother Landen pic.twitter.com/k6kffaWIKJ — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) March 2, 2020

“I’ll make sure justice is served,” Hiott said. “Because my boy did not deserve any of this that happened to him.”

A sheriff’s office spokesperson also read a statement written by Al Stauch, Gannon’s father.

Jaqueline Kirby is reading a statement from Al Stauch, Gannon’s dad, “My little boy is not coming home.” Landen and Al are crying behind Kirby, in an emotional moment. — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) March 2, 2020

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to accept credible tips in this case. Those can be made by calling 719-520-6666 or by emailing tips@elpasoco.com.

