(ABC4) – Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being hit by a car in South Florida Saturday morning.

He was 24 years old.

Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, according to ESPN.

Haskins was a former star quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and was a first-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders in 2019.

The Steelers picked him up in 2021, and although he never played for them in the regular season, the football star was poised to compete for the QB1 position.

His tragic, untimely death will surely be felt by family, friends, and fans alike.