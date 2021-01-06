UPDATE: Trump tells supporters to ‘go home,’ adding ‘we have to have peace’

WEDNESDAY 1/6/2021 2:23 p.m.

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – President Donald Trump is calling on supporters that have overtaken the nation’s capitol to “go home” in a video posted to Twitter.

“I know your pain, I know your hurt,” he begins. “We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the otherside.”

The Electoral College formally selected President-elect Joe Biden in December, giving him a solid electoral majority of 306 votes and confirming his victory.

The president continues, saying, “You have to go home now, we have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

At least one person was shot in the neck in the capitol.

“There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us,” Pres. Trump says. “From me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election.”

In December, outgoing Attorney General Barr told The Associated Press that he had seen no evidence of widespread voting fraud, despite President Trump’s claims to the contrary.

“But we can’t play into the hands of these people,” the president continues. “We have to have peace. So go home, we love you, you’re very special, you’ve seen what happens, you’ve seen the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home, and go home in peace.”

President Trump called on supports to “Stay peaceful!” earlier in the day as supporters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was meeting to hold a vote affirming Biden’s victory – an event that’s common practice and often ceremonial.

This comes after Pres. Trump joined supporters in front of the White House at a rally.

“We will never give up, we will never concede,” Trump said in his hour-long remarks.

WEDNESDAY 1/6/2021 12:56 p.m.

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – A day that’s usually just ceremonial in the U.S. has taken a dramatic turn as protesters have forced their way into the U.S. Capitol as Congress convened to hold a vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Over a half hour later, Pres. Trump tweeted again, saying “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!”

From the Ellipse south of the White House, the protesters marched to the Capitol after rallying Tuesday evening at Freedom Plaza.

As of 12:30 p.m. MST Wednesday, the U.S. Capitol is locked down with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between Trump’s supporters and police.

Protesters have even breached the Capitol, causing the Senate to go into recess and VP Pence to be led out of the chambers. The Capitol has since been locked down with D.C.’s mayor enacting a curfew for tonight.

Pres. Trump called out VP Pence at around 12:30 p.m. MST for saying he doesn’t have the authority to reject electoral votes.

As Congress began to convene, VP Pence tweeted out a letter saying he does not have the ability to “accept or reject electoral votes unilaterally.”

Trump tweeted, saying, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done” and “USA demands the truth!”

That tweet, like many of his related to the election, has been marked with a disclaimer that “This claim about election fraud is disputed” by Twitter.