SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Spotify announced it will be increasing the subscription prices for its premium music services on Monday, becoming the latest streaming service giant to raise their subscription prices.

The new subscription prices will start on users’ next billing date. For single users the price increases to $10.99 from $9.99. Spotify’s group subscriptions Premium Duo and Premium Family will also see price hikes to $14.99 and $16.99, respectively.

Spotify said the increase in its subscription prices is to help the company continue to innovate and create new offerings and features on the platform for “the best experience” possible. With a Spotify Premium subscription, users can listen to music on-demand and ad-free music streaming, as well as higher quality music streaming and offline downloads.

The rise in prices makes Spotify the latest streaming service to raise the prices of their subscriptions.

Last week, Peacock announced an increase in its Premium and Premium Plus subscriptions which will go into effect in August. YouTube additionally increased its subscription services over the weekend.

Paramount+, and HBO Max (now just MAX), announced price hikes earlier this year, just a few short months after Disney+ and Hulu raised their subscription prices.