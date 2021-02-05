‘Sound of Music’ actor dies at 91

In this June 11, 2018 photo, Christopher Plummer poses for a portrait to promote his film “Boundaries” in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

(ABC4) – Christopher Plummer, the Canadian-born actor best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” has died at the age of 91.

Variety reports the actor died on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years said in a statement to Variety.

Plummer won an Oscar in 2012 for his supporting turn in the film “Beginners,” becoming the oldest actor ever to win the Academy Award for supporting actor. He was also known for his roles in “The Insider,” 12 Monkeys,” Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

Christopher Plummer, left, accepts the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for “Beginners” from Melissa Leo onstage during the 84th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)



Christopher Plummer, left, and Julie Andrews arrive at the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala “The Sound Of Music” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The actor provided voices for “Up,” “An American Tale,” and the “Madeline” TV series as well.

There is no word yet on the cause of his death.