SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The identities of the three soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska on Thursday, April 27, have been released.

According to officials from military base Fort Wainwright, the deceased have been identified as Christopher Robert Eramo, 39, of Oneonta, New York; Kyle D. McKenna, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, of North Logan, Utah.

A fourth soldier was reportedly also involved in the crash and was admitted to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. That soldier has been listed in stable condition, officials say.

The incident reportedly occurred as helicopters were returning to Fort Wainwright from a training mission. Officials say two helicopters collided in flight around 50 miles from Healy, Alaska.

The crash, reported shortly before 1:40 p.m. Thursday, resulted in the deaths two Chief Warrant Officers and one Warrant Officer, identified as the individual from North Logan, all from 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation at Fort Wainwright.

“The battalion is devastated and mourning the loss of three of our best,” says Lt. Col. Matthew C. Carlsen, the 1-25th AB Commander. “Our loss, however, cannot be compared to the suffering and loss which the family members of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Chris Eramo, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle McKenna and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart ‘Stew’ Wayment are experiencing.”

Carlsen says their team’s mission is to focus on the families of these soldiers, and to honor and cherish their memories.

A Safety Investigation Team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center (USACRC) will reportedly lead the investigation into this incident, though the USACRC “does not release any information to the public concerning mishap causes, analysis or internal recommendations due to limitations set forth by Department of Defense instructions and Army regulations,” officials say.

“Chris, Kyle, and Stew will forever be ‘Little Bears,’ ‘Vikings,’ and ‘ToughOnes’ of the Arctic Attack,” Carlsen says.

The Federal Aviation Administration will reportedly restrict air traffic within 25 nautical miles of the crash site through May 4.