UTAH (ABC4) – The Social Security Administration will be resuming in-person services at local social security offices, including for people without an appointment, on Thursday, April 7.

Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner, strongly encourages people to use online services, or call, and schedule appointments in advance rather than walk in without an appointment.

The release states:

“Given that many of the people we serve have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with our union agreements, we are continuing to require certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms. We will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them. Thoughtful planning and preparation have shaped our process to restore in-person services. Social Security employees are dedicated to serving the public, and we are ready to welcome the public back to our offices. Our local managers understand and can address the needs of their communities. We have also implemented office-to-office support as well as brought recently retired employees back to assist the public.”

To learn more, please visit https://www.ssa.gov/coronavirus/gethelp/ and https://www.ssa.gov/onlineservices/.