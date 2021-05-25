Snakes at vending machines cause scare at Wisconsin zoo

SUAMICO, Wis. (ABC4) – You’ve heard about snakes on a plane, but what about in a vending machine?

A Facebook post over the weekend had many believing a Green Bay-area zoo in Wisconsin had snakes in a soda and water vending machine, causing a brief panic.

Zoo officials tell ABC4’s Green Bay affiliate, WBAY, a wild, roaming snake caused the stir at the NEW Zoo.

“On Saturday we had some zoo guests see some snakes, some wild snakes here by the vending machines — which, it’s not uncommon to have wild snakes on the property,” NEW Zoo education coordinator Angela Kawski tells WBAY. “Tried to contact a staff person who came and took pictures and was going to open up the machines and get them out, saw one either slither in or slither out.”

Kawski says all of the snakes at the zoo are native to the area, and “totally harmless.”

“And I can also say I have personally opened up all the machines,” Kawski adds. “There is no sign of any sort of permanent settlement of snakes in the area, and it’s also physically impossible for a snake to go under the machine and come up here in the area where people reach their hands — there’s 100% no connection, no way for that to happen, because the refrigerated compartment is totally sealed so that it maintains its refrigeration.”

The Facebook post, which was reportedly spread like wildfire, drew comments and shares saying a pregnant snake was living in the machine.

Kaswki says it is nearly impossible to determine the sex of the snake, without a close examination, and that it was likely looking for lunch, not a home.