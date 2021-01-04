Slack, other platforms experiencing outages

(ABC4) – Numerous communication platforms are down Monday morning, causing headaches for many returning to work after the holidays.

According to downdetector.com, Slack, Google, Zoom, Gmail, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Teams are experiencing significant outages.

Slack first went down shortly after 8 a.m. MST Monday, peaking at nearly 17,000 outages. As of 9:20, Slack says they are continuing the investigation.

We've updated the severity on our end. Please check the status site for updates. https://t.co/A17yXzyV5a — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) January 4, 2021

According to Slack, users couldn’t connect to the service, or, if they were logged in, they couldn’t send messages.

Downdetector reports that of the hundreds of users having problems with Google and Gmail, the major issue in logging in. Those problem reports began around 6 a.m. MST and climbing, peaking between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

At around the same time, reports began coming in that users were struggling to join Zoom calls. According to Zoom, all of its systems are operational.

Amazon Web Services, which offers a series of services for online applications, saw a spike in problems around 8:30 a.m., mostly pertaining to the AWS Console.

Downdetector shows Microsoft Teams began experiencing server connection problems shortly before 9 a.m. as well.

Gmail recently experienced an outage in December.