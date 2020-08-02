Sink your teeth into the “Charger Wrap” with a simple recipe for healthy kids

The “Charger Wrap” is a hunger buster your kids are sure to enjoy and be able to easily prepare themselves, giving parents one less thing to worry about on a busy weeknight.
The healthy and delicious wrap features a whole-grain soft flour tortilla with seasoned chicken breast chunks along with fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, sweet green peppers, and a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese.
- Wash your hands with warm water and soap
- Cut chicken into small pieces and place in a large bowl
- Sprinkle chicken with lemon and pepper then gently toss to coat chicken evenly with seasoning
- Place chicken on whole-grain tortilla
- Slice a 1/4 cup of lettuce, 1 tablespoon of green peppers, and 3 tablespoons of tomatoes
- Add veggies and 1/2 a tablespoon of mozzarella cheese
- Roll the “Charger Wrap” and enjoy
