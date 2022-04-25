SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On March 29th, 2022, the FDA authorized a second booster shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications.

The FDA only approved this second booster for “older people and certain immunocompromised individuals.” This would be the fourth overall shot for someone who is up to date on their vaccinations and qualifies for the second booster shot.

According to the FDA, “Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals.” A second booster for those individuals can help protect them from life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19.

Those interested in a second booster dose must be at least 50 and must wait at least four months after their most recent booster. Those over 12 years old who are immunocompromised can also receive a second booster four months after their most recent one. According to federal health guidelines, those interested in a second booster should be able to self-attest to being severely immunocompromised.

The FDA has not yet approved a second booster for the general population. The CDC does recommend that people living with severely immunocompromised people or who are very likely to be exposed to COVID-19 through their job be considered for a second booster as well.

Otherwise, the CDC suggests waiting until there are recommendations for the entire general population to receive a second booster.

Many countries internationally have already approved a second booster shot to the general population, including Israel, Chile, and Brazil.

If you think you qualify for a second COVID-19 booster and are interested in finding a provider, you can visit the CDC’s website.