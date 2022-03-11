(ABC4) – Roughly half of Americans have reported that they will only support brands that have discontinued operations in Russia.

According to MediaPost, a recent study published by Horizon found that a growing number of American consumers are beginning to cut ties with businesses that fail to take steps against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the report, 49% of Americans believe that brands taking a stance against Russia is not enough and that they must act as well.

These findings have surfaced following many major brands seizing marketing in Russia, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola.

A sense of urgency regarding Russian partnership is emerging now more than ever as Russian President Vladamir Putin threatens to “privatize” the means of American operations in Russia.

The study emphasized that the majority (60%) of Americans feel that brands need to publicly announce the measure they’re taking in response to the Ukraine crisis, and that they additionally expect national marketers to donate to charitable Ukrainian causes.

“Boycott conversations have coalesced around removing Russian products as well as boycotting brands that have not yet divested,” Horizon’s analysts note, “showing brands that the time to act is now.”

As of March 10, these are the businesses that are still operating in Russia: