(ABC4) – Violent weather is leaving behind widespread damage in the Midwest and Mexico.

Multiple tornadoes are touching down in western Minnesota, with the city of Forada taking heavy storm damage, hitting as many as 50 homes.

Multiple emergency responders rushed to the scene, but downed trees and power lines are making many roads impassable.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Mexico where a historic hurricane has made landfall.

Hurricane Agatha, the first named storm of the season, slammed into Mexico’s Pacific coast on Monday.

The category 2 storm has experts warning of dangerous coastal flooding and life threatening hurricane-force winds.