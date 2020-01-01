Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

Seven shot at bar in West Virginia on New Year’s Day

National

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:
Police-tape-jpg_20160601124400-159532

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Seven people were injured after being shot at a bar in West Virginia early New Year’s Day, police said.

The shooting happened early Wednesday at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said in a news release.

The statement said several people were found shot inside and outside of the bar. Cornwell said initial information suggested the shooting involved a dispute between individuals.

According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. The statement did not specify the nature of their injuries. The shooting remains under investigation.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss