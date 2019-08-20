Setting AC unit to 82 degrees while sleeping is best for ‘energy efficiency,’ federal program finds

(WTNH) AC lovers are losing their minds after a recent report by federal officials found that sleeping with an air conditioning setting of 82 degrees is a great way to cut down an electric bill.

According to the Department of Energy (DOE), air conditioners use about 6% of all the electricity used in the United States — costing homeowners roughly $29 billion annually.

Experts said one way they can save a little cash is by setting the temperature for central air a few degrees higher.

Energy Star, the federal program from the DOE and the Environmental Protection Agency, said 78 degrees is the optimal temperature for cooling and energy efficiency.

In July, Consumer Reports released the findings, which suggested that homeowners use the following settings:

78 degrees when someone is home

85 degrees when someone is at work or away

82 degrees when someone is asleep

Experts found that by following this rule, homeowners could save 3% per degree raised.

Outraged by the news, residents from across the nation took to social media to vent their frustrations.

“Take your ‘report’ and burn it for heat in the winter or something. That’s all it’s good for. My house, my thermostat, my electric bill, my rules. Period,” one Twitter user said.

Officials suggested using a ceiling or box fan to help keep a room cool.