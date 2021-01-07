Senate Democratic leader urges Cabinet to oust Pres. Trump

Senators Nancy Pelosi and Lindsey Graham are expected to speak at 12:00 p.m. MST. The stream will be available above.

(AP) – Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He added, “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. He added, “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

This comes after Pres. Trump released a statement acknowledging for the first time his defeat in the Nov. 3 election.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by his social media director. His own account had been locked by the company for posting messages that appeared to justify the assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy.

Facebook has announced it is extending the block on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts “indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks.”

This comes because, according to the platform, “the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

The FBI has asked for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol. On Twitter, The Washington Field Office said it is seeking information to “assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.”

The Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. has also released photos of numerous persons of interest they’re looking to identify, including a horned shirtless man, a familiar face at pro-Trump rallies and a purported QAnon conspiracy theorist sometimes referred to as the “QAnon Shaman.”