Sen. Mike Lee introduces parental rights bills

WASHINGTON – Utah Sen. Mike Lee introduced the Parental Accessibility Rights for Emergency and Negligent Treatment (PARENT) Act and the Parental Right to Know Act Wednesday.

The pair of bills are designed to ensure that parents have access to the policies regarding the care and medical records of their children from hospitals and organizations that use taxpayer funding.

“Parents play the most important role in caring for the health of their children,” Sen. Lee said. “It is critical that they have information about the policies of the health organizations to which they bring their children for care, and that they have the ability to access their medical records. These bills would ensure that parents are afforded the right to remain informed and involved in their children’s care.”

A press release from Sen. Lee’s office claims that the current law is not transparent about parental rights or the suspension of care and medical records from organizations that use CHIP or Medicaid funding.

The Parental Right to Know Act would also require any healthcare facility that receives Medicaid or CHIP funds to include the information on parental access to medical records of minors on their website and in print, upon request of the patient or parent, according to officials.

The bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Josh Hawley (R) Missouri, James Lankford (R) Oklahoma, Thom Tillis (R) North Carolina, and Mike Braun (R) Indiana.

