by: Hailey Dunn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A car folded in half after a semi-truck hit it from behind on Interstate 5 over Skagit River Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said in a tweet the semi-truck was resting on top of the car which was folded in half.

Oliphant tweeted the driver had minor injuries, despite an earlier report of a serious injury collision.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” said Oliphant. “In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

