See if your Tesla is part of recall affecting nearly 135,000 vehicles

UTAH (ABC4) – Tesla is recalling nearly 135,000 vehicles.

The Associated Press says the recall affects certain 2012 through 2018 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2018 Model X SUVs to fix a problem with the large touch screens going dark.

In mid-January, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration submitted a letter that pointed to the defective touchscreen displays, which would then reportedly cause a malfunction in the models’ defrosters and backup cameras, affiliate KRON reports.

The letter claims “Tesla provided confirmation that all [touchscreen displays] will inevitably fail given the memory device’s finite storage capacity,” in vehicles equipped with the NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor with an integrated 8GB eMMC NAND flash memory device.

Tesla tried to avoid the recall at first, according to reports, and instead issued software updates.

NHTSA began the process of taking Tesla to court to force the recall. Last week, Tesla agreed to fix the vehicles after receiving a letter from the agency, the Associated Press reports.

You can check if your Tesla – or any other vehicle – is part of a recall here on NHTSA’s website.