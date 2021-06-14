Search underway for missing Texas man in Grand Canyon

Charles Lyon, the subject of a missing person search in the Grand Canyon (NPS/ABC4)

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park are searching for a Texas man last seen on Thursday, June 10.

The National Park Service says rangers are looking for 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler, Texas, who was last seen at the Best Western Hotel in Tusayan, Arizona.

Rangers report Charles abandoned his vehicle at the South Rim along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point on or around Friday, June 11. Charles is believed to be traveling alone.

Charles is described as white male, 6’3″ in height, 177 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Charles to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

No further information is available at this time, ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.